2021 boys’ R.K. Thompson Self-Reliance finalists named

2021 R.K. Thompson Self-Reliance Award boy finalists include (clockwise, from top left) Jordan Hurless, Cole Gorman, Clayton Leeth, Peter McMaster, and Killian Sudduth.

Staff and submitted information

Five area boys have been selected as finalists for the 2021 R.K. Thompson Self Reliance Award, according to Breanne Sudduth, Keri McClure, and Anthony Adams, co-chairpersons of the Van Wert Service Club’s selection committee. The program provides cash awards to Van Wert County High School seniors who best exhibit the trait of self-reliance. The awards are designed to seek out and honor students who do the best with what they have.

This year’s boys’ finalists include Cole Gorman, son of Shawn and Michelle Gorman; Jordan Hurless, son of Ron and Jessie Dunn; Clayton Leeth, son of Greg and Brenda Leeth; Peter McMaster, son of Matthew and Pamela McMaster; and Killian Sudduth, son of Ray and Breanne Sudduth.

Gorman is a senior at Lincolnview High School where he is a member of Lincolnview Honor Society, Beta Club, Jazz Band, and Science Club, while also competing on the soccer and track and field teams. Outside of school, Cole participates in Boy Scouts, earning the rank of Eagle Scout.

Following graduation, he plans to attend the United States Air Force Academy and pursue a degree in aerospace engineering, with the goal of becoming a pilot. Work experience includes Vancrest Healthcare Center, as well as Walmart.

Hurless is a senior at Van Wert High School, where he is a member of the choir and the CEO program in conjunction with Lee Kinstle GM Sales & Service. He is also a youth group leader at the Apostolic Church of Van Wert, while also singing in the church choir.

Following graduation, he plans to attend Bluffton University majoring in music education. Work experience includes Peking Restaurant, Van Del Drive-In, and Lee Kinstle GM Sales & Service.

Leeth is a senior at Lincolnview High School, where he is a member of FFA, Beta Club, National Honor Society, baseball, basketball, and was captain of the soccer team. Leeth is also participating in the CEO program through a partnership with Van Wert Economic Development.

After graduation, he plans to attend The Ohio State University majoring in marketing, with a minor in business administration. Work experience includes time with the Lincolnview Athletic Department.

McMaster is a senior at Lincolnview High School where he is a member of National Honor Society and Scholastic Bowl, is Beta Club and Science Club president, team captain of Science Olympiad, and founder and president of the Math Club, while also finding time to compete on the school basketball team.

McMaster volunteers his time with Charis House, Van Wert County Humane Shelter, KBA Basketball, and is a member of Calvary Evangelical Church.

After high school, he plans to continue his education, earning a degree in astrophysics then a doctorate. He is currently employed at Subway.

Sudduth is a senior at Vantage Career Center, where is in the Construction Equipment Technology program. Activities include serving as a student ambassador, membership in the National Technical Honor Society while also participating in football and being wrestling team captain at Van Wert High School.

Sudduth also volunteers at LifeHouse Church, leading a group of elementary students. Following graduation, he plans to enter the workforce with the goal of owning his own diesel mechanic shop or construction company.

Work experience includes time at Rocky Top, Olympic Lanes, Summer Sealers, and the Kenn-Feld Group.