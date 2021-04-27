Burenga, Thomas April ‘Students of Month’

Staff and submitted information

Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, has selected Jamie Burenga, a senior at Van Wert High School, and Sarah Thomas, a senior at Crestview High School, as “Students of the Month” for April.

Sarah Thomas

Jamie Burenga

Students are nominated by their high schools to receive this award. Each Student of the Month receives a monetary award, along with a certificate from Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197, with the possibility to be named the Student of the Year.

Students are judged on the basis of multiple achievements: Volunteerism, character, leadership, service, citizenship, and scholarship.

This program is designed to recognize outstanding young men and women for their achievements in school and community. The Elks seek to recognize and praise those students for their accomplishments, their activities, and their contributions to society through this program.