Council hears positives on city finances, vacates alley

Van Wert Forward representative Hall Block talks about a zoning issue in the downtown area during Monday’s Van Wert City Council meeting. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Van Wert City Council heard better than expected financial news from City Auditor Martha Balyeat and discussed some changes in zoning for an area of the downtown during its meeting on Monday.

The auditor noted that the city has taken in $27,000 more so far this year than has been spent, which is better than expected.

“We’re really not in as bad of shape as what I thought we might be,” Balyeat said during her report to Council.

She had noted at the first Council meeting in April that March was a good month for city finances, with an unexpectedly large increase in revenues during that month, but said she is likely to have a better idea of where the city is, financially, at the end of May, since the deadline for tax returns was delayed until May 17.

Balyeat also requested a supplemental appropriations measure, which was approved later in the meeting.

Economic Development Director Stacy Adam attended the meeting and noted that, with purchase options and pre-annexation agreements related to the mega-site north of Van Wert ending June 30, 2022, her office is meeting with Ridge and Hoaglin Township trustees, as well as owners of property within the mega-site area to ensure both options and pre-annexation agreements are renewed prior to the deadline.

Adam also noted that the county’s strategic plan has been revised and copies sent to city officials and other stakeholders. She asked that city officials review the revised plan and submit any tweaks needed to her office.

Adam also noted that Alliance Automation has submitted a request for Enterprise Zone tax abatement for its building project.

Both Van Wert and Crestview school districts have approved the request, with Vantage to act on it at its May board meeting. Approval is also needed from the county and city before it can go into effect.

Mayor Ken Markward brought up an issue with buildings zoned B-2 in the central business district downtown, noting that residential zoning in the area is now a conditional usage, rather than a permitted usage. That means Van Wert Forward would have to undergo an additional zoning review for each residential space it creates in the affected area, something that would result in additional time and delays for the project.

Hall Block, property manager for Van Wert Forward, has suggested that residential usage on the first floor of the buildings remain a conditional usage, since that is where concerns could arise, and make residential zoning for floors above be a permitted usage, since Van Wert Forward is not planning to create first-floor residential areas that would lead to negative ground-level issues.

Fourth Ward Councilman Andrew Davis said he had no problems with the proposed zoning change, with his only concern potential parking issues in the downtown area related to increased residential space there.

More discussion will take place on the issue in the future.

Health-Service-Safety Committee Chair Bill Marshall gave a brief update on code enforcement violations and also noted he has discussed having a citywide clean-up day event this year with Rich Riley of Young’s Trash Service, which operates the transfer station.

Marshall said Riley is interested in again conducting a clean-up day but has asked that the event take place in September following the Van Wert County Fair. Riley also wanted to discuss some issues that arose during the first clean-up day two years ago.

Legislatively, Council approved ordinances vacating a north-south alley between Elston Avenue and Daniel Street on first and final reading, and ordinance making amendments to the city ordinance that deals with animal waste removal within the city and an ordinance changing the first parking space north of the northwest corner of Central Avenue and Market Street a handicap parking space, both on third and final reading.

Council also approved an emergency resolution providing the family of former assistant city auditor Tammy Ford, who died earlier this month, with payment for 500 hours of sick leave time in appreciation of her years of service to the city. The amount is an increase from the 240 hours she qualified for because she did not officially retire before passing away.

During his report, Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming said the South Market Street bridge project was going well and is on schedule for completion this fall.

During his report, Mayor Markward talked about meeting with the manager of the local Walmart Supercenter about trash scattered around the Towne Center retail development property and surrounding land. He noted that the manager is increasing employee perimeter walks and also noted that a dumpster placed on the site for the store’s recent renovation project, form which trash could have escaped, will also be removed soon now that the project is complete.

The next meeting of Van Wert City Council will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 10, in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.