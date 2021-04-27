Farm Focus scholarship winners named

Staff and submitted information

The recipients of the 2021 Farm Focus Inc. scholarships are Brooke Bockey and Hanna Scaggs, who were awarded $1,000 each, and Jake Bowersock and Elaina O’Neill, who were awarded $500 each.

Bockey is a 2019 Spencerville High School graduate attending The Ohio State University Agricultural Technical Institute in Wooster. She is an animal science-health major and plans to continue her education to pursue a career in veterinary medicine.

Scaggs is a 2020 Lincolnview High School graduate attending Wright State University-Lake Campus majoring in agronomy. Her career goal is to increase the quality of crop seed.

Bowersock is a 2021 graduate of Lincolnview High school. He plans to attend Wright State University-Lake Campus in the fall majoring in agribusiness.

O’Neill is a 2021 graduate of Lincolnview High school and plans to attend Huntington (Indiana) University majoring in agribusiness.

Farm Focus Inc. was founded in 1974 to promote agriculture in Van Wert County and the surrounding area. It is their continued mission to assist Van Wert County students through a scholarship program that will enable them to pursue a degree in an agricultural related field.