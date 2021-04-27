Fleming issues brush pick-up reminder
Staff and submitted information
Van Wert Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming reminds city residents that there will be a brush pick-up starting this coming Monday, May 3.
Brush should be placed next to the curb by 7 a.m. that Monday. Do not place brush near poles, trees, or other obstructions.
The city will not pick up:
- Limbs larger than four inches in diameter or more than 10 feet long
- Brush that has been left behind by professional tree trimmers or private contractors
- Brush placed in bags or boxes
- Leaves
