Tuesday, Apr. 27, 2021

Fleming issues brush pick-up reminder

Staff and submitted information

Van Wert Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming reminds city residents that there will be a brush pick-up starting this coming Monday, May 3.

Brush should be placed next to the curb by 7 a.m. that Monday. Do not place brush near poles, trees, or other obstructions.

The city will not pick up:

  • Limbs larger than four inches in diameter or more than 10 feet long
  • Brush that has been left behind by professional tree trimmers or private contractors
  • Brush placed in bags or boxes
  • Leaves

