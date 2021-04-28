3 people sentenced in Van Wert CP Court

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Three people were sentenced during criminal hearings held this past week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Samantha Lacy, 29, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 13 months in prison, with credit for four days already served, on. Charge of domestic violence, a felony of the fourth degree.

Jai Martin, 48, of Van Wert, was given 120 days in jail, with credit for 40 days served, on one count of domestic violence, a felony of the fourth degree.

Brandon Decker, 23, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 150 days in jail, with credit for 70 days already served, after admitting to violating his probation by using a controlled substance.

Also this past week, Ethan Mezuk, 30, of Convoy, changed his plea to guilty to one count of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, a felony of the fifth degree. Sentencing was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Friday, May 21.

Robert Adkins, 42, of Haviland, denied violating his unsecured personal surety bond by having contact with the alleged victim in his case. A $100,000 cash bond was set in the case and a pretrial conference and bond hearing was scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, May 5.