VWCS Board covers a wide array of topics

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

Van Wert High School seniors will graduate during an in-person commencement ceremony scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, May 23, at Van Wert High School, and, during Wednesday night’s monthly meeting, the Board of Education approved the list of members of the Class of 2021.

Superintendent Mark Bagley said final arrangements are being made for next month’s graduation ceremony.

Van Wert City Board of Education member Scott Mull listens to a presentation during Wednesday’s meeting. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

The board tackled a long list of personnel items during Wednesday’s meeting, including accepting the resignation of high school intervention specialist Ryan Parrish, then approving a three-year contract for him as high school administrative assistant. He’ll replace current administrative assistant Dave Froelich, who’s retiring at the end of the school year.

Rhonda Cunningham was given a three-year contract as director of Van Wert School at the S.F. Goedde Building.

Other hirings approved by the board included Danielle Ray, kindergarten teacher; Allison Evers, first grade teacher; Jennifer Slusher, elementary school music; Scott Turner, middle school music/assistant band director; Jordan Dettrow, high school social studies; Eric Muhlenkamp, high school life science; Robin Workman and Damian Helm, high school intervention specialists; Nicole Blair, high school/middle school custodial/maintenance worker; Sara Royer, elementary school counselor; and Kate Goodlin, high school secretary.

The board accepted the resignation of Van Wert Middle School band director Tina Decker, who’s retiring after 32 years of service to the district.

Fall sports coaches were hired, including head football coach Keith Recker and varsity assistants Cole Harting, Josiah Poletta, Steve Sealscott, Bryce Crea, and Demond Johnson; freshman football coaches Eric Hohman and Jordan Danylchuck; middle school football coaches Charlie Witten, Nathan Murphy, Brandon Lintermoot, Seth Baer, and Chris Health, and high school volunteer football coach Adam Tussing.

Jeff Marbaugh was hired as head volleyball coach, along with Matt Krites as assistant coach and Kendra Goodlin as middle school volleyball coach. Tim Brown was approved as boys’ varsity soccer coach, with Joseph Foster as an assistant coach, and Matt Miller was renewed as girls’ varsity soccer coach, with Eli Alvarez serving as assistant coach. Ryan Holliday was hired as head varsity cross country coach and Megan Hurless was approved as an assistant. Rachel White and Gage Chiles will serve as volunteer cross country coaches and Natoshia Wilhelm and Bob Spath were hired as middle school cross country coaches.

Kim Doidge will continue as head golf coach and Katie Peterson was renewed as girls’ tennis coach. Samantha Fleming was approved as head football cheerleading coach, while Selena Witten and Tiffany Werts will serve as assistant and middle school cheerleading coaches, respectively.

During his report to the board, Bagley said officials in Columbus are considering doing away with letter grades A-F on the state’s annual school report card, but he noted there’s no current replacement proposal.

Bagley also told the board he was able to attend his first live conference since taking over last year, a conference held Monday and Tuesday with other superintendents.

“I was so pleased and blessed that I was able to make connections and meet new friends and just hear about all the successes and challenges that every district has in Ohio,” Bagley said.

He also told the board that next week will be Staff Appreciation Week in the district.

Assistant Superintendent Bill Clifton told board members that he’s applied for a grant through the Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation, with the money going toward new automated external defibrillators.

Clifton also informed the board that Dr. Jane Sande will serve as the district’s medical director on a volunteer basis.

“She’s going to help facilitate trainings that we have in this whole logistical plan we have moving forward with AED devices, AED training, CPR training, or whatever it may be,” Clifton explained.

In other business, the board approved a tax abatement agreement with Alliance Automation. The company is planning to add 60 new jobs within three years and $4 million in payroll.

The board also approved a contract with the Van Wert County Board of Developmental Disabilities for early intervention and early outreach services, along with a satellite program agreement with Vantage Career Center, and membership in the Ohio High School Athletic Association for the 2021-2022 school year.

Board members also heard a brief presentation on Van Wert Elementary School’s regulation unit, and Athletic Council representative Rachel White said plans are being made to place state championship signs at Eggerss Stadium and at different entrance points to the city.

The next meeting of the Van Wert City Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, in the First Federal Lecture Hall of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.