Health Dept. reports 17 new COVID cases

Staff and submitted information

As of Thursday, the Van Wert County General Health District reports an increase of 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Thursday, April 22, for a total of 2,360 confirmed cases. There is one known hospitalization at this time.

To date, the health department has given 10,025 COVID-19 vaccinations, and the following clinic dates are scheduled for this month:

Friday, April 30, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., at the County Health Department (Pfizer first and second doses)

Thursday, May 6, from 2-6 p.m., at the County Health Department, which is a change of location (Moderna and Pfizer first and second doses)

Thursday, May 13, time to be determined, at the County Health Department (Pfizer and Moderna first and second doses)

Pfizer vaccine is available to all those age 16 and up and Moderna is available to all those age 18 and up. Unless specified, clinics dates are for all those who want to receive a first dose and anyone eligible to receive the second dose of that vaccine. Bring a photo ID and any insurance info to the clinic.

The health department is not making appointments at this time, as all clinics are walk-in only. The public can also contact Family Healthcare of Northwest Ohio at 419.238.6747 and Van Wert Family Physicians at 419.238.6251 to schedule an appointment.

Van Wert CVS and Van Wert Walmart Pharmacy are also scheduling vaccination appointments on their websites.