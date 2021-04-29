VW Live announces 2021 County Fair live entertainment

Country singer Chris Lane will be the headline live entertainment for this year’s Van Wert County Fair. photos provided

Staff and submitted information

Van Wert Live has the entertainment fix.

Country headliner Chris Lane and Country artist Cam will take the stage in front of the grandstand during the 2021 Van Wert County Fair on Saturday, September 4, starting at 7:30 p.m. Presented by Jim and Mary Pope, this concert marks the return of live ticketed entertainment to Van Wert and will be a Labor Day weekend feature.

Supporting sponsors making this grand return possible are Celina Moving & Storage, Lee Kinstle GM Sales & Service and Taylor Auto Sales, and Gary Taylor. Van Wert Live 2021 annual sponsors bringing back entertainment are Central Insurance Companies, First Federal of Van Wert, and Statewide Ford-Lincoln.

Ticket prices begin at just $29, thanks to these valued sponsor partners. Member tickets go on sale Friday, May 7. General sales open on Friday, May 14. Van Wert Live membership information for advanced ticketing will be announced on May 5. Early ticketing buying opportunities are also available to members of the Van Wert County Agricultural Society. To become an Agricultural Society member, contact the Van Wert County Fair Board Office at 419.238.9270.

Concert tickets are available online at vanwertlive.com, by phone at 419.238.6722 or in person at the VW Live Box Office from noon-4 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday, and noon-6 p.m. on Fridays.

Grandstand headliner Chris Lane’s star continues to rise, with 1.1 billion on-demand streams, two No. 1 hits — the platinum “Fix” and the twice platinum “I Don’t Know About You” — and two Top 10 albums to his credit. Stacking his milestones with a pair of all-star collaborations, Lane teamed up with L.A.-based artist/producer Gryffin on the infectious track “Hold You Tonight” after his smash platinum single “Take Back Home Girl” with Tori Kelly. Lane has been spotlighted in People magazine’s 2019 “Sexiest Man Alive” issue, scored nominations at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, ACM Awards, and Radio Disney Music Awards, plus appeared on “The Today Show,” “The Bachelor,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” and “Conan.”

Cam will also entertain during this year’s Van Wert County Fair.

After sharing the bill with Florida Georgia Line, Brad Paisley, Dan + Shay and more A-list acts, the Kernersville, North Carolina-native’s headline Big, Big Plans Tour touted 25 sellouts in major cities coast-to-coast. Lane married Lauren Bushnell in 2019, after popping the question with “Big, Big Plans” — his Top 5-and-rising, gold-certified Country radio single. Follow Lane at iamchrislane.com.

Country-Pop Artist Cam has co-written with Sam Smith and Miley Cyrus. She also opened for Harry Styles at the legendary Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. In 2010, she released her debut studio album, Heartforward, on an independent record label.

Signing with Sony Music Entertainment, she released her debut major label EP in March 2015, Welcome to Cam Country, followed by the studio album Untamed later that same year. Her third album was The Otherside, released on Triple Tigers in 2020. Her second single, “Burning House”, is her most commercially successful, peaking at the No. 2 position on Billboard Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay. Spurred by airplay on “The Bobby Bones Show,” the song received widespread acclaim, including a Best Country Solo Performance nomination at the 58th annual Grammy Awards and a double platinum certification by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA.) Cam’s current single on country radio is “’Til There’s Nothing Left.” Follow Cam at camcountry.com.

The Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation, presenting VW Live events, is powered by the Van Wert County Foundation. The VW Live headquarters and box office area within the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 Ohio 118 on the south edge of Van Wert. The grandstand venue is located on the Van Wert County Fairgrounds at 1055 S. Washington St. in Van Wert (no coolers are permitted for the grandstand concert. Alcohol will be sold at the grandstand by the Van Wert County Agricultural Society).