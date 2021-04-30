Dortha Ilene Prior

Dortha Ilene Prior, 99, of Van Wert, passed away at 3:04 a.m. Friday, April 30, 2021, at Van Wert Manor.

Dortha Ilene Prior

She was born September 26, 1921, in York Township, Van Wert County, the daughter of Thomas Russell and Etta L. (Miller) Dibert, who both preceded her in death. On March 2, 1946, she married Darrel Elza Prior Jr. and he also preceded her in death on February 7, 1995.

She is survived by her two sons, Dan (Diana) Prior of Fairfield and Dave (Cheryl) Prior of Van Wert; five grandchildren, Daniel (Kenny) Burdine, Dustin (Katie) Prior, Jamie (Travis) Oaks, Amanda (Hall) Block, and Tracy Prior; seven great-grandchildren, Delaney and Wyatt Burdine, Henry and Sloane Prior, Asher Block, and Lillian and Gabriel Oaks.

Dortha was a 1938 graduate of York High School. She was a member of Kingsley United Methodist Church in rural Van Wert County and held various positions within the church.

A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 3, at Kingsley United Methodist Church, 15482 Mendon Road, Van Wert, with Pastor Gary Ginter officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City.

Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the church.

Preferred memorials: Kingsley United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.