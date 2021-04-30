Knights win!

Crestview’s Tyler Hart (above) fires a pitch during Friday’s non-conference baseball game against New Haven (IN) on Friday and later in the game, Nathan Lichtle (below) prepares to swing at the ball. The Knights pulled out a 4-3 win over the Bulldogs and improved to 9-5 on the season. Hart pitched 4 2/3 innings and gave up just two hits while striking out six and walking three. Carson Hunter led Crestview with three hits while Connor Sheets had two RBIs. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent