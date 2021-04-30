‘U.S. News’ ranks VWHS 107th in Ohio

Staff and submitted information

U.S. News & World Report magazine ranked Van Wert High School 107th in the state of Ohio and 3,075th in the nation for “Best High Schools”.

Nearly 24,000 schools were considered nationwide, with 683 Ohio schools making the rankings.

“We are honored and excited about being ranked 107th in the state of Ohio,” said VWHS Principal Bob Priest. “Academic accolades and awards are always a compliment to what our staff and students do on a daily basis.

“However, it is the individual success of our students that continues to motivate us,” he added. “We strive to ensure all of our students are prepared for life after high school, whether they choose to further their education, or enter the workforce or military.”

To determine the list, U.S. News considers factors such as student performance on state-required tests, graduation rate, and college readiness.

