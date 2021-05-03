VW Cougars rally by Northwestern in 9

Van Wert independent sports

DAYTON – Ethan Rupert’s RBI double in the ninth inning gave Van Wert a thrilling 4-3 win over Northwestern at Day Air Ballpark in Dayton on Saturday night.

Jacob Place opened the final inning with a double to right field, then after a pair of outs, including a fielder’s choice, TJ Stoller scored from first on Rupert’s second hit of the game.

The Warriors (2-15) scored all three of their runs in the first inning, including a two out, two-RBI single by Ethan White. The Cougars (16-4) answered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first – Turner Witten’s RBI single that scored Stoller and an RBI double by Aidan Pratt that plated Rupert.

Van Wert tied the game in the bottom of the second when Luke Wessell singled to open the inning then scored on an RBI single by Place.

Owen Treece pitched the first five innings and allowed just four hits while striking out 10 and walking one. Wessell came out for the remaining four innings and held Northwestern to a single hit with a pair of strikeouts and two walks.

Van Wert is scheduled to play at New Haven (IN) today.