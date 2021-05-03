Live theatre returns with ‘Last Tango in Little Grimley’

VWCT actors (from the left) Travis Nihiser, Emily Gehle (seated), Amy McConn, and Doug Grooms rehearse a scene for Last Tango in Little Grimley. VWCT photo

Staff and submitted information

Van Wert Civic Theatre announces the return of live theatre as Last Tango in Little Grimley opens Friday, May 7, for a six-performance run.

This 45-minute comedic romp features four VWCT actors portraying members of a local dramatic society. Actually, they are the only four members left. If this group is to survive, it must take drastic action. How will the members sell enough tickets to stay afloat and pay off some debts? Sex . . . or rather the promise of a sizzling, sexy show. They predict their scheme will work. But will it?

Stan Lippi is the director of this fast-paced, hilarious play, while cast members include Doug Grooms as Gordon, Travis Nihiser as Bernard, Emily Gehle as Joyce, and Amy McConn as Margaret. Performances are set for May 7, 8, 14, and 15 at 8 p.m., and May 9 and 16 at 2 p.m. This show will be one act of silliness and laughter — no seriousness in this play.

Reservations can be made, and paid for, at https://vwct.org. Those interested in attending can also call the box office at 419.238.9689. All tickets are $16 and must be paid for at time of reservation. Live box office volunteers will be available on the phone from 2 – 6 p.m. on weekdays and one hour prior to performance time. Please make one reservation for those you want to sit with. Seating will be assigned by the Box Office manager to allow for distancing.

Make reservations soon, as theater seating capacity is limited. VWCT thanks people in advance for their support and reminds everyone that a mask is required to attend the performance.

For more details about the show and our COVID safety measures, visit the VWCT website above.

Van Wert Civic Theatre is located at 118 S. Race St. in Van Wert.