Monday Mailbag: playoffs, new coaches

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

While spring sports season is in full swing, this week’s Monday Mailbag features questions about the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s recent decision to expand the football playoffs, plus a question about area coaching changes.

Q: Any thoughts on the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s plan to expand the football playoffs to 16 teams per region? I thought the plan was to go to 12 teams per region. Name withheld upon request

A: I’m a little torn here. I realize that all other teams qualify for OHSAA postseason playoffs or tournaments but football is a little different.

It’s a little surprising that after announcing the playoff field would be 12 teams per region this year, it was suddenly announced it would be 16 teams. It really seemed to come out of nowhere.

There were some big mismatches with eight teams per region and I shudder to think of some of the outcomes with 16 teams involved. Yes, upsets happen from time to time but they’re called upsets for a reason.

While I like the idea of more teams getting a playoff spot I wonder about the quality of many of these games, especially in the first and second rounds.

Q: Isn’t the decision to expand the OHSAA football playoffs just a big money grab? It seems like a greedy move. Name withheld upon request

A: Many people think it is a cash grab but the OHSAA said it’s not, or at least not the only reason for playoff expansion.

“While the increase in football playoff games could result in more revenue for our schools and the OHSAA, which is used to support all 26 OHSAA sanctioned sports, the decision was not based solely on financial reasons,” the OHSAA said in a statement. “If fact, increasing revenues is not even a certainty since state capacity limits may still be in place next fall and/or spectators may not necessarily feel comfortable returning to support their teams in-person.”

The OHSAA has a point about capacity limits this fall, but it really does feel at least somewhat like a money grab, especially given the sudden change of heart.

Q: I know it’s spring sports season but how many new area football coaches will there be this fall and how many will benefit from the expanded football playoffs?

A: Let’s see if I have the complete list.

The Western Buckeye League will have new football coaches at Defiance, Kenton and St. Marys Memorial. St. Marys has already filled its vacancy with Bo Frye, the son of former head coach Doug Frye. I expect Defiance and Kenton to fill their vacancies later this month.

If I’m not mistaken, the Northwest Conference will have two new head coaches this fall. Longtime assistant James Lautzenheiser is takign over for Jared Owens at Crestview and Toby Smith is the new head coach at Ada. He’s replacing Shawn Christopher, who resigned after three seasons. Smith previously served as head coach at West-Liberty Salem and Bellefontaine and has a career record of 157-67, which is impressive.

I believe the Green Meadows Conference will have two new head football coaches this fall. Former Crestview assistant Matt Holden is taking over at Wayne Trace and Phil Mauro is set to take over at Fairview.

In the Midwest Athletic Conference, Seth Whiting is replacing Minster’s Geron Stokes, who’s leaving for Dublin Coffman.

If you have a sports question or comment for the next Monday Mailbag, please email it to sports@thevwindependent.com.