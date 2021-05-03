Van Wert netters fall to Wauseon 3-2

Van Wert independent sports

WAUSEON — Van Wert fell to 6-6 on the tennis season with a 3-2 loss at Wauseon on Saturday.

The Cougars picked up wins at first singles with Micah Rager defeating Noah Becker 6-1, 2-6, 6-1, and at second singles, where Ian Cowan Evan Knittle topped Gavin Van Delin and Levi Short 6-2, 6-1.

Wauseon’s Carson Wenger won a hard fought second singles match over Bryce Miller 6-7 (12), 7-6 (2), 6-2, and the first doubles team of Lance Rupp and Riley Morr beat Van Wert’s Kaden Thomas and Sam Moonshower 7-5, 6-3.

The Indians also won at third singles by default.

Van Wert is scheduled to play at St. Marys Memorial today.