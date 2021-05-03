VW Health provides sports physical info

Staff and submitted information

Van Wert Health has announced an initiative to administer sports physicals for local student athletes who attend four schools in the surrounding area. In order to play school sports, all student athletes are required by state law to receive an annual physical each academic year for health and safety reasons.

“Our primary concern is the safety of our student athletes in any sport they play,” said hospital Director of Rehabilitation Natalie Koester. “The convenience of offering sports physicals in a familiar setting is helpful to our student athletes and families alike.”

The following dates and times have been set for sports physicals:

Van Wert City Schools — Wednesday, May 12, from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Ottoville Local Schools — Friday, May 14, from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Lincolnview Local Schools — Tuesday, May 25, from noon-5 p.m.

Crestview Local Schools — Thursday, June 3, from 8:30 a.m.-noon.

All physicals will take place at the respective high school for a reduced fee of $10 each. Each physical will be administered by a certified health provider, and schools will ensure there is privacy for students during each physical examination. Each student athlete who plans on receiving a physical must bring a completed Preparticipation Physical Evaluation form.

Students who are unable to attend a sports physical at their respective school may make an appointment with any Van Wert Health primary care physician or advanced nurse practitioner for a sports physical, or may go to the Van Wert North walk-in clinic (no appointment needed) for a reduced fee of $25 between May 1-July 31.

More information and a link to the Preparticipation Physical Evaluation form is available at: vanwerthealth.org/sports-physicals.