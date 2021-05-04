CHS ranked 55th among Ohio high schools

Staff and submitted information

CONVOY — Crestview High School was named one of America’s Best High Schools by U.S. News & World Report, ranking 55th among Ohio high schools, 1,770th nationally, and first in Van Wert County.

Ranked 55th in Ohio by U.S. News & World Report, Crestview High School credits the community, along with the hard work of the students, parents, teachers, and staff, with its success. Crestview photo

“It is exciting for our school system, and specifically, Crestview High School, to receive this notoriety,” said CHS Principal Dave Bowen. “However, it takes a community to raise a child and assist in his or her finding success. We thank our students, our parents, our staff, and teachers, and, again, our community for the investment and the pride that they have in our school.”

The publication uses criteria gathered from state tests compared to other schools within the same state, looks for above average performance of economically disadvantaged students on state tests, and factors in graduation rates along with college-readiness performance. Other notable rankings for Crestview included a tie for first on graduation rate, which was at 100 percent, and 12th in the state on math and reading performance rank.