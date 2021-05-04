Cougar baseball team wins, tennis falls

Van Wert independent sports

Baseball

Van Wert 4 New Haven 3

NEW HAVEN (IN) – A run in the sixth inning snapped a tie and gave state ranked Van Wert (No. 11, Division II) a 4-3 win over New Haven on Monday.

Luke Wessell grounded out but scored Aidan Pratt, who had tripled in the previous at-bat. The Bulldogs had two runners on in the bottom of the sixth and two more in the seventh inning but the Cougars were able to hold on.

Ethan Rupert pitched a complete game and allowed nine hits while striking out five and walking one.

Owen Treece had two hits for Van Wert including a first inning RBI double that scored Jacob Place. Treece doubled again and drove in Kaiden Bates in the top of the third, tying the game 2-2. Bates gave the Cougars the lead in the fourth with an RBI single that plated Pratt.

Van Wert (17-4) will host Elida today.

Tennis

St. Marys Memorial 4 Van Wert 1

ST. MARYS — Van Wert’s Micah Rager posted a 6-1, 6-3 win over Kameron MacClean at second singles but the Cougars lost their final Western Buckeye League match of the year, falling 4-1 to St. Marys Memorial.

The Roughriders were paced by Joey Vanderhorst, who posted a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Jace Fast at first singles and Rhet Chisholm, who defeated Bryce Miller 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 at third singles.

St. Marys also won both doubles matches, with Correy Nelson and Preston Wilson beating Kaden Thomas and Sam Moonshower 6-3, 7-5 and Connor Milner and Isaac Wibbeler topping Ian Cowan and Evan Knittle 6-1, 6-3.

Van Wert (6-7, 4-5 WBL) will play at Lima Central Catholic today.