Knight runners compete at Wayne Trace

Van Wert independent sports

HAVILAND – The Crestview Knights finished second out of four teams and the Lady Knights placed fourth at the Wayne Trace quad held on Tuesday.

Wayne Trace won the boys title with 122 team points, followed by Crestview (58), Delphos St. John’s (43) and Paulding (19). Wayne Trace also captured the girls title (100.5 points), followed by Delphos St. John’s (65.5), Paulding (41) and Crestview (29). Crestview’s results are listed below.

Boys

Discus — Dylan Barricklow (4th), Paul Adams (5th)

High Jump — Nasir Easterling (2nd)

Shot Put — Dylan Barricklow (1st) 39-4.5

4×800 — Evan Sowers, Maddox Cunningham, Isaiah Watts, Hayden Tomlinson (2nd)

110 Hurdles — Dru Nielson (3rd), Evan Sowers (4th)

100 — Nasir Easterling (4th)

4×200 — Dru Nielson, Maddox Cunningham, Jaret Harting, Nasir Easterling (2nd)

400 meters — Jaret Harting (2nd)

300 Hurdles — Dru Nielson (3rd) Maddox Cunningham (4th) Evan Sowers (5th)

800 — Isaiah Watts (1st) 2:17, Hayden Tomlinson (3rd)

Long Jump — Jordan Updegrove (5th)

Girls

High Jump — Addyson Dowler (5th)

Shot Put — Brianna Hahn (4th)

100 Hurdles — Addyson Dowler (3rd)

100 meters — Addyson Dowler- (2nd)

1600 meters — Emily Greulach (2nd), Lauren Walls (4th), Kate Leeth (5th)

4×100 — Kenzie Leeth, Martina Gurtubay Oliver, Lindsay Schumm, Addyson Dowler (2nd)

200 meters — Lindsay Schumm (3rd) Kenzie Leeth (5th)