Pilots ground Crestview

Crestview’s Carson Hunter records an out at second base during Tuesday’s non-conference baseball game at Ayersville. Unfortunately for the Knights, the Pilots allowed just one hit, a two-out single by Isaac Kline in the top of the seventh inning, and Ayersville won the game 6-0. Crestview (10-6) is scheduled to host Paulding on Thursday. Photo by Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent