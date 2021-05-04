VW roundup: track, baseball, softball

Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert’s track and field teams enjoyed a sweep at Ottoville, the baseball team edged Elida and the softball team suffered a one-run loss at Elida.

Track and Field

Van Wert’s Connor Pratt earned first place finishes in the pole vault and the 200 meter dash during Tuesday’s quad meet at Ottoville. Bob Barnes/file photo

OTTOVILLE — Van Wert easily swept the Ottoville quad meet on Tuesday, winning the boys and girls team titles over the Big Green, Delphos Jefferson and Lima Central Catholic.

The Cougar boys finished with 141.5 team points, followed by Ottoville (60.5), Lima Central Catholic (35.5) and Delphos Jefferson (18.5). The Cougar girls racked up 116 points, followed by Ottoville (68.5), Delphos Jefferson (57.5) and Lima Central Catholic (3).

On the boys’ side, Van Wert received first place finishes from Connor Pratt (pole vault, 9-06; 200 meter dash, 23.43); Dru Johnson (long jump, 18-07); Tyson Jackson (110 hurdles, 16.52); the 4×200 relay (Pratt, Nate Phillips, Keldyn Bill, Ethan Brown, 1:34.33); 4×100 relay (Johnson, Pratt, Bill, Jackson, 46.34); 4×400 relay, (Brown, Trey Laudick, Gage Springer, Phillips, 3:41.21); 4×800 relay (Jacob Sealscott, Laudick, Octavius Tucker, Hunter Sherer, 8:55); Gage Wannemacher (1600 meter run, 4:45.34); Trey Laudick (400 yard dash, 52.78) and Hunter Sherer (800 yard run, 2:06.15; 3200 yard run, 11:43.96).

The Lady Cougars enjoyed first place finishes from Gracie Gunter (high jump, 4-08); Macy Johnson (long jump, 14-06.50; 400 yard dash, 1:02.93); Kayla Krites (discus, 96-06); Sofi Houg (100 meter dash, 13.50; 200 meter dash, 28.51); 4×200 meter relay (Johnson, Danesha Branson, Carly Smith, Houg, 1:53); 4×100 relay (Payton Nagel, Houg, Smith, Branson, 54.40); 4×400 relay (Saylor Wise, Johnson, Smith, Branson, 4:34.28); 4×800 (Kyra Welch, Tyra McClain, Smith, Wise, 10:29); Kyra Welch (1600 meter run, 5:44.02); Saylor Wise (800 yard run, 2:26.65) and Tyra McClain (3200 meter run, 12:36.24).

Baseball

Van Wert 3 Elida 2

Owen Treece struck out 10 batters and Van Wert forged a 3-2 win over Elida at Russell Fisher Field at Smiley Park on Tuesday.

Treece pitched a complete game and allowed seven hits while walking four to help the Cougars improve to 18-4 (6-1 WBL). Elida fell to 10-9 (2-6 WBL).

Elida scored a run in the top of the first, then the Cougars responded with all three of their runs in the bottom of the second. Ethan Rupert scored on a sacrifice fly by Turner Witten, Aidan Pratt stole home and Luke Wessell scored on a two out sacrifice fly by Ries Wise.

The Bulldogs added a run in the top of the fourth when Brice Engle singled in Noah Bowman. Elida was able to get the tying run on base in the sixth and seventh innings but Treece was able to work out of it both times.

Bowman allowed just five hits and struck out three Cougar batters while walking one, while Engle had two of Elida’s seven hits.

Van Wert is scheduled to play at Kenton on Friday.

Softball

Elida 6 Van Wert 5

ELIDA — Van Wert scored three runs in the sixth inning but it wasn’t enough to overcome a four-run deficit in a 6-5 loss at Elida on Tuesday.

A two-run homer by Emilee Phillips made it 6-4, then a two-out RBI single by Sydney Savage scored Lorynn German, but Elida pitcher Kylie Biglow was able to retire the next batter along all three batters in the seventh. Biglow finished with nine strikeouts and no walks.

The Lady Cougars grabbed a 2-0 lead in the second inning when German scored on a grounder by Lauren McHugh and a steal of home by Savage. Elida scored a run in the bottom of the third then five more in the fourth, including a two-RBI double by Erika Suever and a two-run home run by Candence Miller.

Van Wert (3-10, 2-5 WBL) is scheduled to host Kenton on Friday.