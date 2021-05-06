Health Dept. reports 12 new COVID cases

Staff and submitted information

As of Thursday, the Van Wert County General Health District reported an increase of 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Thursday, April 29, for a total of 2,372 confirmed cases. There are no known hospitalizations at this time.

To date, the health department has given 10,452 COVID-19 vaccinations. The following clinic dates are scheduled at this time:

Thursday, May 13, 2-6 p.m., at the County Health Department (Moderna and Pfizer, first and second doses)

Pfizer vaccine is available to all those age 16 and up and Moderna is available to all those age 18 and up. Unless specified, clinic dates are for all those who want to receive a first dose and anyone eligible to receive their second dose of that vaccine. Bring a photo ID and any insurance information needed.

The health department is not making appointments at this time, as all clinics are walk-in only. The public can also contact Family Healthcare of Northwest Ohio at 419.238.6747 and Van Wert Family Physicians at 419.238.6251 to schedule an appointment.

In order to streamline the process of contact tracing and alleviate strain on the local health departments, the Ohio Department of Health is contracting with Public Contracting Group (PCG) for contact tracing throughout Ohio. All new COVID-19 case interviews, contact tracing, and quarantine/isolation letters for Van Wert County residents will be managed by that company. PCG is now working on behalf of the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) and many local health departments across Ohio to fulfill these COVID-19 related roles.

What this means for county residents is that, if they test positive for COVID-19 or are identified as close contacts of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, thy will receive a phone call from PCG to follow up on the case. Case investigation and contact tracing remain extremely important in slowing the spread of COVID-19 and ultimately putting an end to the pandemic.

For more information, contact the health department at 419.238.0808, extensions 102 or 101.