Parks Dept. seeks concert concessionaires

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Parks & Recreation Department is accepting applications for local non-profit organizations to provide concessions in Fountain Park during the Feel-Good Friday concert series.

This summer there will be 11 dates where concessions will be needed, starting May 28 and running through August 20. The June 4 and August 6 concerts will not be open for vendors.

In years’ past, non-profit groups have sold concessions (non-alcohol) during the concert series to earn revenue that would go to their non-profit groups. The determination of groups has yet to be decided and will depend greatly upon the number of organizations that register.

To register, contact the parks office by phone at 419.238.9121 or by email at kklinker@vanwert.org. The deadline to register is 4 p.m. Friday, May 14. Once registration is closed, organizations registered will be invited to attend a selection meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 19, at the Jubilee Park Office (137 Gleason Ave). At least one representative from each group must be present for the selection-review process.