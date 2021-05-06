Vantage OKs school bond issue; learns of Husted visit

Vantage Superintendent Rick Turner reads from his report during Thursday evening’s Board of Education meeting. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

Financial and personnel matters were among the agenda items handled during Thursday night’s meeting of the Vantage Career Center Board of Education.

Board members agreed to issue nearly $9.3 million in school improvement refunding bonds, which should save Vantage a substantial amount of money.

“Currently we’re looking at saving our taxpayers approximately $983,000,” Treasurer Laura Peters said. “Basically we’re expecting to have a 10 percent savings by refunding these and refinancing them. Usually you look at refunding them when it’s three percent but we’re saving a lot more for our taxpayers.”

Peters also noted Vantage has a ‘AA’ credit rating, which has been a big help in refinancing existing bonds.

The board also approved the updated five-year financial forecast, which may change if state lawmakers approve the Fair School Funding Plan.

During his report to the board, Superintendent Rick Turner said Vantage’s Career Placement Signing Day will be held at 1 p.m. today. 27 employers and 32 students will participate in the event.

We’re just very proud of our students for their hard work and their persistence in obtaining the technical skills that our programs teach and our local businesses value,” Turner said. “We’re also very appreciative of our business partners for supporting our students and considering them for employment.”

Turner also informed the board that Lt. Governor Jon Husted will be on hand to give opening remarks prior to the signing day event.

Turner reminded the board that the annual Senior Awards program will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, in the Van Wert High School gymnasium. Due to capacity limitations, each senior will be limited to three guests.

Adult Education Director Kit Tyler told board members that it’s been a strong school year for the adult ed program and she noted work continues on starting an RN program.

In personnel matters, the board hired Heather Brickner and Brooke Webster as intervention specialists; Mickey McConahay, part-time guidance; Penny Baucom, Karen McGilton and Isaac McKanna, summer maintenance; Amanda Michel, medical assistant instructor; Samantha Joseph, medical assistant/CPR instructor; Kit Tyler, adult education consultant and James Rosen, CDL consultant.

The board accepted the resignation of In-School Discipline Coordinator Amy Wiechart-Bayliff and the retirement resignation of Dave Young, custodial/maintenance supervisor.

In other business, board members approved a 15-year, 100 percent Community Reinvestment Area (CRA) agreement with Unverferth Manufacturing in Kalida and a 15-year, 100 percent Enterprise Zone agreement with Alliance Automation in Van Wert.

The board also agreed to auction off a Keplar Street, Van Wert house built by carpentry students. The auction is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 22, at the home.

“We’re very proud of the job our students and instructors have done on this project and we really appreciate our partnership with the local economic development office and the land bank,” Turner told the board.

A grant of $157,446.34 was accepted from the Van Wert County Foundation for the purchase of electronic items, along with a $72,069 grant from AEP Ohio for the installation of an EV charging station. The board also accepted a grant of $1,468.62 from the Patricia M. Lichtensteiger Memorial Fund of the Van Wert County Foundation for the literacy program at Vantage.

The next meeting of the Vantage Career Center Board of Education will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 3.