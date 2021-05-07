Lancers win own track quad; girls 2nd

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Lincolnview turned 13 first place finishes into a team title at Thursday’s home quad meet with Bluffton, Spencerville and Temple Christian.

Cole Gorman and Daegan Hatfield each had a pair of first place finishes for the Lancers, with Gorman winning the 100 meter dash in 12.0 seconds and the pole vault (9-06). Hatfield won the 400 meter dash (54.0) and the high jump (5-06).

In addition, Gorman was part of the winning 4×100 relay team with Dylan Schimmoeller, Landon Moody and Camden Miller and the 3×200 relay team with Schimmoeller, Kohen Cox and Miller. Hatfield was part of the winning 4×400 relay team with Miller, Cox and Schimmoeller and the 4×800 relay team with Jackson Robinson, Joshua Haines and Ethan Scaggs.

Along with the three relay wins, Schimmoeller along won the long jump (17-10.25). Moody took first place in the 200 meter dash (26.1), Scaggs won the 800 meter run (2:19.1) and Robinson won the 3200 meter run (10:31.2).

The Lancers also received runner-up finishes from Moody (100 meters, 12.2); Cox (400 meters, 56.5; high jump, 5-04); Conner Baldauf (800 meters, 2:24.4); Scaggs (1600 meters, 5:14); Evan Heffner (110 hurdles, 19.7); Corbin Evans (300 hurdles, 52.5); Miller (long jump, 16-09) and Wyatt Friedrich (discus, 116-01).

Lincolnview scored 139 team points to easily outdistance Spencerville (84), Bluffton (5) and Temple Christian (4).

“It was a good night for us,” Lincolnview head coach Matt Langdon said. “Both of our teams are improving each week and we are very excited about the NWC next week and the upcoming tournament.”

” I am extremely proud of what this team has done and how far they have come. They have endured a lot, and their perseverance and character are shining through. The seniors have made themselves into great leaders.”

On the girls’ side Lincolnview finished second and the Lancers enjoyed three first place finishes by Madison Langdon. The Purdue-Fort Wayne bound senior cruised to wins in the 800 meter run (2:36.7), the 1600 meter run (5:39.1) and the 3200 meter run (12:29).

Sami Sellers had two first place finishes, winning the shot put with a toss of 29-03 and the discus (117-07), and Arin Williams won the 200 meter dash with a time of 28.7.

Second place finishes were recorded by Julia Stetler (400 meters, 1:09.5); Dylann Carey (800 meters, 2:51.4); Sydney King (pole vault, 6-06); Emma Hatcher (long jump (13-11.50); the 4×100 relay team (Williams, Hatcher, Chloe Krendl, Stetler) and the 4×400 relay team (Stetler, Williams, Carey, Grace Sadowski).

Spencerville won the girls’ team title with 108 team points, followed by Lincolnview (85), Temple Christian (34) and Bluffton (6).

The Bearcats flourished in the relay events, winning the 4×100 (Gillian Goecke, Ariana McMichael, Lilyan Goecke, Claire Hoback); the 4×200 (Gillian Goecke, McMichael, Raigan Staup, Hoback); the 4×400 (Kirsten Wurst, Lexie Greer, Emme Prine, Nadia Ricker) and the 4×800 (Wurst, Edgington, Kirsten Voice, Lillee Stewart).