Plaque reserves bed for homeless veteran

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

The Haven of Hope homeless shelter in Van Wert has an important new plaque hanging on one of its walls.

It reads “Space Reserved for Veterans, providing for those men and women who have provided for us all. Your service and sacrifices will never be forgotten, and can never be repaid.”

The plaque was presented by Van Wert Municipal Court Judge Jill Worthington-Straley to Haven of Hope Treasurer Jim Nelson Friday afternoon. Chief Probation Officer/Veterans Court Officer John Wiley and Veterans Treatment Coordinator Carli Boroff were also present during a brief ceremony at the North Market Street facility.

Shown (from the left) are Veterans Treatment Coordinator Carli Boroff, Haven of Hope Treasurer Jim Nelson, Van Wert Municipal Court Judge Jill Worthington-Straley, and Van Wert Municipal Court Chief Probation Officer/Veterans Court Officer John Wiley. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

“On behalf of the Van Wert Municipal Court, I’m ecstatic to be able to give a plaque and reserve space for a homeless veteran in connection with our veterans treatment court,” Judge Worthington-Straley said. “Our veterans treatment court is new and is just underway and we’re hoping that by utilizing our community resources like Haven of Hope that we’re able to help those veterans that are greatest in need.”

Nelson said since Haven of Hope opened last October, community support has been tremendous and he gave thanks to the court.

The site can accommodate up to 10 men on a nightly basis and Nelson said the usual tally is between four and six. He also said there isn’t much room for storage or clothing donations and he said Haven of Hope works closely with the Salvation Army to fulfill any clothing needs.

While Haven of Hope has received financial assistance from the United Way of Van Wert County and the Van Wert County Foundation, the biggest need is for volunteers and monetary donations.

Haven of Hope has a Facebook page and a website, havenofhopevw.org.

The telephone number is 419.605.6717