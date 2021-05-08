Gordon Law Office hires new attorney

Staff and submitted information

Terry Simson

Gordon Law Office announces the hiring of Terry Simson as an attorney in the office.

Simson, a 2009 graduate of Van Wert High School, earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in international affairs from Eastern Michigan University and her law degree from Ohio Northern University’s Pettit College of Law. She was admitted to the Ohio Bar in December 2020.

Simson is looking forward to providing legal representation in Van Wert, where she grew up.

Gordon Law Office provides legal representation in criminal defense, domestic and juvenile matters, personal injury, bankruptcy, and other matters.

“We look forward to expanding the practice and welcome Terry to the firm,” said Scott Gordon principal attorney.