ODOT lists highway projects in VW County
Staff and submitted information
LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation’s District 1 reports the following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Van Wert County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.
- U.S. 127, between the city of Van Wert and the Paulding County line, will have lane restrictions for berming operations.
- Ohio 118, between the city of Van Wert and the village of Ohio City, will have lane restrictions for berming operations.
- Ohio 709, between the village of Ohio City and the village of Venedocia, will have lane restrictions for berming operations.
- Market Street in the city of Van Wert, between Central Avenue and Crawford Street, will close on March 15 for 150 days to replace the bridge over Town Creek. Visit the project page. Detour: Central Avenue to Washington Street, to Maple Street, back to Market Street.
- District wide lighting upgrades:All four-lane routes — Interstate 75, U.S. 23, U.S. 24, U.S. 30, and Ohio 15 — will have temporary lane or shoulder closures for highway lighting upgrades. High-pressure sodium fixtures (HPS) will be replaced with light-emitting diode (LED) luminaires. Lighting will be added at 12 locations where drivers make key decisions. Nonessential lighting will be removed. Temporary lane or shoulder restrictions may occur. Visit the project webpage for more information.
POSTED: 05/10/21 at 6:43 am. FILED UNDER: News