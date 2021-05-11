Chamber to have luau at Wassenberg

Staff and submitted information

The Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce is bringing the heat of the islands to downtown Van Wert for the Chamber Luau from 5:30-10 p.m. Friday, June 11, at the Wassenberg Art Center. Doors will open at 5:30 that evening, with dinner served between 6 and 7 p.m.

Tickets are $35 each and include a pulled pork meal from Deli on Main, a drink ticket, and beach party fun. Bob’s Hot Dog truck will also be on site offering tropical dogs, a cookie, and chips for $5. Musical entertainment will be provided by UltraSound Entertainment, while Big Kahunas can compete in limbo and hula hoop challenges with prizes awarded.

Those attending should be sure to wear their finest Hawaiian clothes for the “best dressed” contest while enjoying the fire dancer showcase.

There will be a cash bar available with domestic and craft beer, seltzers, mixed drinks, and wine options. There will be an Island Spirits and wine pull with tickets available for $20 each. These will be presale only prior to the event. Winners will be drawn throughout the evening and must be present to win.

Sponsors include: Aloha Level — Van Wert Health, Eaton Corporation, Central Insurance Companies, and Tenneco Inc.; Hula Level — Vantage Career Center, Eastside Auto Repair and Sales, TSC, and Van Wert Manor. Lei Level: Store & Haul, Inc., Laudick’s Jewelry, First Bank of Berne, Straley Realty and Auctioneers Inc., the Van Wert County Historical Society, Statewide Ford Lincoln, K&L Ready Mix, Citizen’s National Bank, Lee’s Ace Hardware, Cool Machines, and Vancrest Health Care Centers; Pineapple Level — Cooper Farms, TLC Window Solutions, Lee Kinstle GM Sales and Service, Anytime Fitness, 133 Bistro, and Greve Chrysler Jeep Dodge.

To purchase tickets, go to https://business.vanwertchamber.com/events/details/chamber-luau-2999. It’s sure to be a manawa maikaʻi!