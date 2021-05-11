Cooper Farms gives hand sanitizer to YW

Staff and submitted information

Cooper Farms recently donated 250 individual bottles of hand sanitizer to the YWCA Summer Food Program. The donation will allow each child and summer staff member to have access to their own hand sanitizer daily.

Shown are (from the left) YWCA Summer Food Program Supervisor Amy Loudenslagel, Cooper Farms Human Resources Manager Kacy Wagner, and YWCA Director of Youth Enrichment Betsy Hamman. photo provided

“We are excited to hold this program for the 26th year, and our main priority this summer is keeping our participants, staff, and community healthy,” said YWCA Director of Youth Enrichment Betsy Hamman.

This year’s program will run from June 7-July 30, from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. daily, and will be held at the S.F. Goedde Building. Registration forms are available by calling 419.238.6639, extension106, or emailing bhamman@ywcavanwertcounty.org.

The YWCA is partially funded by The United Way and Van Wert County Foundation