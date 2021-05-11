Naomi Mason

Naomi “Jane” Mason, 92, of Van Wert, went to be with her Lord and Savior at 2:55 a.m. Sunday, May 9, 2021, at her residence.

Naomi ‘Jane’ Mason

She was born February 15, 1929, in Union Township, the daughter of Doyle and Jenny (Mefferd) Stuckey, who both preceded her in death.

Jane was a 1947 graduate of Union High School, where she was the drum major. She went on to marry her high school sweetheart, Richard E. “Dick” Mason, on January 24, 1948. Together, they shared 50 years before his passing in 1998. Many of her favorite times were during Dick’s years in bible college, seminary and as he completed his various master’s degrees. She would type many of his dissertations for him on their old manual typewriter.

She was a longtime member of Zion Christian Union Church, where her husband served as pastor at one time. Jane faithfully supported the Van Wert County Fair, only missing one fair in 91 years, and only missing one day since 1963. Jane was an avid collector of Van Wert County Fair items and had many pieces dating back to the 1800s. She was also an active antiques collector and, as a result, she loved going to auctions.

She and Dick spent several winters in Florida, where she visited Disney World 38 times. In her later years, Jane even took a couple Gospel cruises with her daughters. She enjoyed sports and was a fan of the Lincolnview Lancers, The Ohio State Buckeyes, and the Detroit Tigers. She was a former board member of the Van Wert County Historical Society and Starr Commonwealth Ladies Auxiliary.

Of all of the things she experienced in life, her favorite activities revolved around her family. She loved her children and that there were five generations of family together at one time. She was extremely proud of her grandchildren’s accomplishments, whether it was in sports, at the fair or with music.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Randy (Sharon) Mason of Middle Point; two daughters, Sandy (Tim) Bechtol and Kim Mason, both of Van Wert; a son-in-law, Harry Stephenson of Middle Point; one sister, Delores (John) Myers of rural Van Wert; five grandchildren, Charles (Michelle) Stephenson of Nebraska, Sam Stephenson of Ohio, Stephanie (Randy) Boroff of rural Van Wert, Natalie (Jimmie) Mox of Delphos, and Ashley (Chris) Farris of Van Wert; 14 great-grandchildren, Taylar Boroff, Camden, Erica, Alaina, and Colin Stephenson, Reegan, McKynlie, and Greyson Mox, Miranda and Morgan Wolford, and Kaylee, Keagan, Kasen, and Kendrix Farris; a great-great grandchild, Aria Stickney; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Mason; a daughter, Christine Stephenson; one grandson, Justin Wolford; two sisters, Ruby (Bob) McCoy and Mary Lou Taylor; and a brother, William Stuckey.

The funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 14, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home in Van Wert. Burial will follow in IOOF Cemetery in Convoy.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Naomi`s memory may be sent to the Van Wert County Fair.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.