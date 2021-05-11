Random Thoughts: baseball and softball

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s edition of Random Thoughts centers around Lincolnview baseball and softball, possible Lincolnview/Crestview rematches, a big thanks to grounds workers, the Western Buckeye League baseball title race and OHSAA ticket prices.

Lincolnview

It was an exciting afternoon/evening at Lincolnview on Monday.

The baseball team put the wraps on an outright NWC title with a 2-0 win over Crestview and the softball team scored three runs in the seventh to force an extra inning to win the conference crown.

The baseball game was up in the air until the sixth when the Lancers added a run to a 1-0 lead. Realistically that was the game.

The softball game ended about 15 minutes after the baseball game. Four of Lincolnview’s eight hits came in the seventh inning, then a double and an error proved to be the difference in the eighth (see related story).

How fitting it all came down to the final conference softball game of the season.

Part II?

There’s a fairly decent chance Crestview and Lincolnview’s baseball and softball teams could meet again in a week, in the Division IV district semifinals. That would be a real treat.

Lincolnview is the No. 1 seed at the Coldwater district and will play either No. 8 seed Perry or No. 11 seed Spencerville for the sectional championship and a spot in the district tournament.

Crestview is the No. 5 seed will face No. 12 seed New Knoxville in the sectional semifinals, with the winner playing No. 6 seed Fort Recovery or No. 10 seed Ada for a berth in the district semifinals.

The two softball teams are in the Wapakoneta district. Crestview is the No. 2 seed and will play No. 8 seed St. Henry for the sectional title on Thursday. Third seeded Lincolnview will face Fort Recovery or Ridgemont on Thursday, with the winner moving on to the district semifinals to play the Crestview/St. Henry winner.

Again, it’s certainly not out of the realm of possibility. Here’s hoping we can see a baseball and softball rematch.

Kudos

Monday’s real heroes may have been the maintenance workers, grounds crew and volunteers, plus a lot of drying agent. After Sunday’s heavy rain, hours were spent getting the baseball and softball diamonds ready for game action.

A tip of the cap to everyone who made Monday’s games possible.

WBL baseball race

Van Wert still has a chance to win a share of the Western Buckeye Conference baseball championship.

The Cougars (18-4, 6-1 WBL) have two league games left to play – Friday at home against St. Marys Memorial then Saturday at Kenton. A pair of wins would result in a co-championship with Defiance (17-4, 8-1 WBL).

The two teams shared the title in 2019 and of course there was no season last year, so both are technically defending co-champions.

Sectional tickets

Word came out last week that tickets for sectional baseball and softball games would be $10 each.

Yikes. That’s high and unfortunately it’s probably a sign of things to come with all other Ohio High School Athletic Association postseason tournaments.

If you have thoughts on any of the above topics, please feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.