United Way donates to Families of Addicts

Staff and submitted information

United Way of Van Wert County recently granted Families of Addicts a check for $2,000. The money was given on behalf of New Initiative Funds, which allow organizations that are tax-exempt to apply in order to help with a one-time need or project in Van Wert County.

Shown are Families of Addicts Co-Director Shane Manson and United Way of Van Wert County Executive Director Vicki Smith. United Way photo

Families of Addicts will be using the funds for its first annual Rally 4 Recovery event to be held at Fountain Park on July 18. With this rally, the organization hopes to reduce the stigma around substance use and show people that recovery is possible and very rewarding when obtained.

There will be live music provided by Colt & Crew, an emcee, Scotty May, and many guest speakers throughout the day.

Representatives of tax-exempt organizations located in Van Wert County who would like to learn more about, or apply for, New Initiative funds, can contact the United Way office at 419.238.6689 or email administration@uwvwco.org.