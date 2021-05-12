Bruce and Julie Kennedy of Van Wert recently donated to the Van Wert County Humane Society’s capital campaign and their plans for a new shelter/adoption center on Fox Road. Shown above are Michelle White, capital campaign chairperson; Deb Sealscott, VWCHS board president; and Julie Kennedy. “Every stray animal deserves a second chance at finding a good home,” said Mrs. Kennedy. Sealscott added, “We are grateful for those who share our vision for the neglected, unwanted and abused animals in our community.” Others interested in contributing can contact White at michwhite66@gmail.com. Humane Society photo