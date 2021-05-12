6 arraigned on grand jury indictments

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Six people entered pleas to grand jury indictments this past week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Carl Nall, 20, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to two counts of endangering children, one count a felony of the second degree and the other a third-degree felony offense. Nall was ordered held on a $50,000 cash bond and a pretrial conference was scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 26.

Jason Saam, 50, of Van Wert, entered not guilty pleas to one count having weapons under disability, a felony of the third degree; five counts of receiving stolen property, each a felony of the fourth degree; and two counts of received stolen property, each a felony of the fifth degree. A $50,000 cash bond was set and Saam will appear for a pretrial conference at 9:30 a.m. May 26.

Jeremy Dunbar, 24, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the third degree. He was released on an unsecured personal surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 9 a.m. Thursday, May 20.

Sara Boroff, 38, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree, and possession of drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor. She was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 2.

Nicholas Gardner, 35, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree, and possession of drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. June 2.

Zachary Dominique 33, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to one count of possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. He was released on a personal surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 9 a.m. May 20.

Two people were also sentenced this week in Common Pleas Court.

Spencer Davis, 30, of Van Wert, was given 180 days in jail for violating probation he was serving on a charge of possession of heroin. Judge Martin D. Burchfield gave Davis credit for 90 days already served.

Charles Henry Edwards, 49, of Lima, was sentenced to 90 days in jail, with no credit for time served, on a charge of domestic violence, a misdemeanor of the first degree.

Robert Kaury Seibert, 34, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the third degree, and a fifth-degree felony count of aggravated possession of drugs. Seibert was sentenced to 12 months in prison, to be served consecutively to a 281-day jail term he was given on the fifth-degree aggravated drug possession charge, for which he was given credit for all 281 because of time already served. With no credit given for time served on the prison term, Seibert will serve a net sentence of 12 months in prison.

In addition to the sentences Seibert was also ordered to forfeit $145 seized in the arrest, which was used in the commission of the crime, to the Van Wert Police Department.

Jon Craft, 64, of Convoy, also changed his plea to guilty to an amended charge of cultivation of marijuana, a felony of the fifth degree. He then signed a waiver in open court giving up his right to a speedy trial and requested entrance into the prosecutor’s diversion program.

Anthony Oliver, 26, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony of the fourth degree. A presentence investigation was ordered and sentencing scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 23.

Eliza Shaner, 20, of Van Wert, admitted to violating her personal surety bond by failing to report to probation, and failing to provide an address. A $25,000 cash bond was set in the case and sentencing was scheduled for 8 a.m. June 23.

Robert Adkins, 42, of Haviland, appeared for a bond violation, but the prosecution, by stipulation, withdrew the bond violation charge and the defendant’s bond was modified to a surety bond, with electronically monitored house arrest, along with an order to have no contact with the alleged victim in the case. A pretrial conference was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. May 26.