OC Legion post sets Memorial Day service

Staff and submitted information

OHIO CITY — Harvey Lewis American Legion Post 346 in Ohio City will be having a Memorial Day Service at Woodlawn Cemetery Veterans Memorial at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 31.

The Van Wert Community Concert Band will perform, starting at 10 that morning. Speaker will be Kent Long, adjutant for District 2 of the American Legion.

No food will be served due to Covid restrictions.

In case of inclement weather, the service will be held at the Legion Post/Ohio City Community Building.