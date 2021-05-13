Elks donate to Peony pageant scholarships

Staff and submitted information

Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, recently donated $100 to the Van Wert Peony Festival Committee.

The monies are to go towards the Peony Festival Scholarship Program. The Elks, nationally, are only second to the United States government in the number of scholarships that are given out each year.

Van Wert Elks Lodge is proud to be a contributor each year to this important scholarship program.