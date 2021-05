Liberty Baptist to host free meal for needy

Staff and submitted information

Liberty Baptist Church in Van Wert is hosting a free meal for those in need as part of its Love. Bread. Christ. outreach program on Tuesday, May 25, from 5:30-7 p.m.

The meal will be held at the church, 501 E. Third St., with indoor seating provided, as well as drive-thru carryout. The meal will include a pulled port sandwich.

For more information, call the church office at 419.238.2273.