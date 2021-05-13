Miglin to present senior piano recital

Staff and submitted information

Elissa Miglin will present her senior piano recital this Saturday, May 15, at 4 p.m., at First United Methodist Church in Van Wert. The public is invited to attend.

Elissa Miglin

Her recital will include works by Bach, Schubert, Haydn, Ginastera, Chopin, Debussy and Gershwin, as well as a favorite praise piece arranged by Bober.

Miglin is the daughter of Eric and Caren Miglin of Van Wert. She began studying piano at the age of 4 in Kindermusik with Annette Hoverman, and from age 6 to the present day she has taken private piano lessons with Hoverman.

During her high school career, she has run her own piano teaching business and currently has 10 students. She also has been involved in youth Bible quizzing, her church youth group, her home-school group, and many piano activities through Hoverman Piano Studio.

She will be attending Boyce College online next year pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in the humanities.