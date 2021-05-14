Van Wert competes at WBL track meet

Van Wert independent sports

LIMA – Van Wert finished as the boys’ Western Buckeye League runner-up while the girls placed fourth in the annual meet held Wednesday and Friday at Shawnee High School.

Van Wert senior Carly Smith ran a leg of the runner-up 4×400 and 4×200 meter relay teams. Bob Barnes/file photo

Shawnee won the boys’ title with 153 team points while Van Wert finished with 118 points. Celina was crowned girls’ team champion with 103 points.

First place finishers for the Cougars included the 4×800 relay team (Gage Wannamacher, Trey Laudick, Gage Springer, Hunter Sherer, 8:17.44; the 4×200 meter relay team (Ethan Brown, Laudick, Nate Phillips, Connor Pratt, 1:30.80); Brown, 400 meter dash (50.36); Sherer, 800 meter run (1:59.99); Wannamacher, 10:17.36; the 4×400 meter relay team (Brown, Phillips, Laudick, Pratt, 3:25.27); Johnson, long jump, (19-10.25). Pratt finished as the runner-up in the 400 meter dash with a time of 50.67.

Sofi Houg led the Lady Cougars by winning the 200 meter dash (26.75) and finishing as runner-up in the 400 meter dash (1:00.95). The 4×200 meter relay team (Macy Johnson, Danesha Branson, Carly Smith, Houg, 1:48.77) finished second. Saylor Wise was the runner-up in the 800 meter run (2:22.84), as was the 4×400 meter relay team (Johnson, Smith, Wise, Houg, 4:09.19).

Team rankings

Boys

Shawnee (153); Van Wert (118); St. Marys Memorial (62); Defiance (49); Ottawa-Glandorf (35); Kenton (31); Celina (26); Wapakoneta (21); Bath (18); Elida (14)

Girls

Celina (103); Ottawa-Glandorf (78); St. Marys Memorial (68); Van Wert (64); Elida (58); Kenton (51.50); Bath (41.50); Shawnee (29); Defiance (18); Wapakoneta (16)