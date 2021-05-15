Carlos Baker

Carlos Baker, 76, of Van Wert, passed away at 5:48 p.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021, at his home.

Carlos Baker was born May 3, 1945, the son of Roy and Helen (Balliet) Baker, who both preceded him in death. He was married to his lovely wife, Cheryl, for 53 years, and the couple had three children.

Carlos worked at B.F. Goodrich for 34 years. He was also a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam war.

Carlos was a member of Liberty Baptist Church, where he enjoyed teaching Sunday school. He loved being with his family, especially his grandchildren. He liked to fish, garden, and watch THE Ohio State Buckeyes. Above all, he loved his Lord and Savior.

Carlos is survived by his wife, Cheryl (Gribler) Baker; three children, Marc (Heather) Baker of Van Wert, Steve (Julie) Baker of Van Wert, and Angie (Ben) Bigham of Ohio City, nine grandchildren, Brandon, Lexi, Maci, Shae, Brittany, Kyley, Dylan, Brittany, and Tiffany, 12 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Betty Burgoon of Haviland and Dorothy (Larry) Sidle of Van Wert.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 18, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

The family will receive friends from 2-8 and 5-7 p.m. Monday, May 17, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Carlos`s memory may be sent to Liberty Baptist Church.

Condolences may be expressed at alspachgearhart.com.