Clint Estel Mosier

Clint Estel Mosier 62, of Bluff City, Tennessee, passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021, in a tragic accident.

Clint Estel Mosier

He was born December 24, 1958, in Van Wert, the son of Robert Eugene and Jo Louise (Zeigler) Mosier, who both preceded him in death. Clint married Amy (Brobst) Mosier on October 11, 1999, and she survives in Bluff City.

Clint was a traveler, exploring new experiences until he and Amy settled in Tennessee. He was employed by Cox Disposal Inc. and loved his job. Clint love riding his horses with Amy and always had at least one project to work on outdoors. He loved living in the beautiful Tennessee mountains. Clint was a simple man who loved family and would do anything for anyone.

Clint is also survived by his sister, Cathy (Kent) Kundert; two nieces, Cameran (Don) Spence and Katie Braun; a nephew, Kurt (Danielle) Kundert; one great-niece, Kathryn Kundert; two great-nephews, Kale and Karson Kundert; his father- and mother-in-law, Larry and Patty Brobst; his sister and brother-in-law, Chris (Rick) Braun; and many cousins, aunts, and uncles.

Cremation services were provided by Weaver Funeral Home of Bristol, Tennessee. No services are planned at this time.