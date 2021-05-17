Cougars earn All-WBL baseball honors

Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert’s Owen Treece has been named First Team All-Western Buckeye League and coach Charlie Witten has been named WBL co-Coach of the Year.

Treece is 7-1 on the mound (1.08 ERA, 83 strikeouts, .321 batting average, 15 RBIs, 21 runs scored) while Witten has led the state-ranked Cougars (No. 11, Division II) to a 21-4 record.

Five other Cougars also earned All-WBL honors. Jacob Place (.330, 17 RBIs) and Ethan Rupert (4-3, 3.50 ERA, .348, 23 RBIs, 23 runs scored) were named to the Second Team, and Turner Witten (.316, 22 RBIs, 19 runs scored) and Luke Wessel (7-0, 1.62 ERA, .286 batting average) were named to the Third Team. In addition, TJ Stoller (.338, 13 RBIs, 23 runs scored) was named Honorable Mention.

First Team: Logan Maxwell, Jarin Bertke, Caden Vermillion, Shawnee; Bradyn Shaw, Jayden Jerger, Defiance; Lex Boedicker, Bath; Dylan Trogdlon, St. Marys Memorial; Jaxon Buddelmeyer, Ottawa-Glandorf; Braeden Goulet, Wapakoneta; Owen Treece, Van Wert

Second Team: Jacob Place, Ethan Rupert, Van Wert; Austin Williams, Carter Parlapiano, Bath; Nate Maag, Ottawa-Glandorf; Hayes Burton, Elida; Ty Kiehl, St. Marys Memorial; Quinn Andrew, Celina; Sage Ebling, Shawnee

Third Team: Camden Roth, David Jimenez, Defiance; Luke Cowan, Keaton Cooper, Shawnee; Turner Witten, Luke Wessell, Van Wert; Adam Tobin, St. Marys Memorial; Jacob Balbaugh, Ottawa-Glandorf; Brayden Lybarger, Elida; Jarron Willoby, Kenton

Honorable Mention: Trey Johnson, Bath; Brandon Staugler, Celina; Jack Mortier, Defiance; Nick Niebel, Elida; Trevor Robinson, Kenton; Wes Davidson, Ottawa-Glandorf; Derek Lyons, Shawnee; Tanner Howell, St. Marys Memorial; TJ Stoller, Van Wert; Cooper Talowsky, Shawnee

Player of the Year: Logan Maxwell, Shawnee

Coach of the Year: Charlie Witten, Van Wert; Tom Held, Defiance