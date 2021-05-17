Lancers, Cougars finish regular seaon

Van Wert independent sports

Lincolnview and Van Wert closed their respective baseball regular seasons on Monday, with the Lancers defeating Kalida and the Cougars falling to Coldwater. Below are recaps of the games.

Lincolnview 4 Kalida 2

KALIDA — Collin Overholt and Landon Price combined for 10 strikeouts and Lincolnview closed the regular season with a 4-2 win over Kalida on Monday.

Overholt tossed seven strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings while giving up just four hits and Price pitched the remaining 1 2/3 innings and fanned three while allowing a hit.

Carson Fox scored on a second inning pop fly by Brandon Renner, then Overholt doubled and drove in Creed Jessee in the third for a 2-0 Lancer lead.

Kalida got on the board with an fourth inning RBI single by EJ Miller, but Overholt scored on a sacrifice by Fox in the top of the fifth for a 3-1 lead. Kalida’s Luke Erhart crossed home plate on a sixth inning error, but Jessee added a run by scoring on a Dane Ebel grounder in the seventh.

Kalida (16-7) will host Ottawa-Glandorf today while No. 1 seed Lincolnview (18-8) will host Perry or Spencerville in the Division IV sectional finals on Thursday.

Coldwater 10 Van Wert 3

COLDWATER — Van Wert fell behind early and couldn’t catch up in a 10-3 loss to Coldwater.

After giving up an opening inning run, the Cougars tied the game in the top of the second when Ethan Rupert stole home, but the Cavaliers plated four runs in the bottom of the second, then added two in the third and three more in the fourth for a 10-1 lead.

Van Wert’s remaining runs came in the fifth inning when Jacob Place scored on a sacrifice fly by TJ Stoller and when Owen Treece crossed home plate.

Kaiden Bates had two of Van Wert’s six hits.

Van Wert (21-5) will host Ottawa-Glandorf in the Division II sectional finals on Friday.