Random Thoughts: truly random edition

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s edition of Random Thoughts centers around a big softball rematch between Crestview and Lincolnview, the WBL baseball co-coach of the year, back-to-back titles, state championship rings and Crestview’s new Athletic Administrator.

Crestview-Lincolnview II

Weather permitting, Crestview and Lincolnview will meet in the Division IV district softball semifinals at Wapakoneta at 6 tonight.

It’s a rematch of last week’s NWC finale, a game that was won by Lincolnview when the Lancers rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning then scored the winning run in the eighth.

Something tells me today’s game will be just as close.

Coach Witten

Congratulations to Van Wert head baseball coach Charlie Witten, who was named Western Buckeye League co-coach of the year along with Defiance’s Tom Held.

Back-to-back or no?

Van Wert and Defiance are WBL baseball co-champions this year, a feat also accomplished in 2019.

Since there was no high school baseball season last year, does this count as back-to-back co-championships? Some people say no, I say yes, since no champion was crowned in 2020.

Rings

Members of the 2020 Division IV state champion Van Wert Cougars football team received their championship rings last Thursday night, along with cheerleaders and coaches.

Those rings will carry of many great memories and I’m sure all involved will enjoy them for many years to come.

Welcome

Crestview High School has a new Athletic Administrator.

Austin Fleming was hired during Monday night’s Board of Education meeting. He’s worked in the athletic and admissions departments at Defiance College but he’s no stranger to the area, because he’s a native of Van Wert.

He’ll officially take over August 1.

