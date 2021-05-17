Softball: four VW players All-WBL

Van Wert independent sports

Four Van Wert softball players have earned All-Western Buckeye League honors in balloting by coaches.

Emilee Phillips was named First Team All-WBL, Carlee Young was named to the All-Western Buckeye League Second Team and Lorynn German was named Third Team All-WBL. Sydnee Savage earned Honorable Mention accolades.

First Team: Chandler Clark, Dylan Grigsby, Bath; Marrah Elston, Defiance; Erika Suever, Elida; Allie Hutchins, Kaylee Grant, Shawnee; Karsyn McGlothen, Kiley Tennant, St. Marys Memorial; Emilee Phillips, Van Wert; Allie Wilson, Maddie Doseck, Wapakoneta

Second Team: Rachel Clark, Ruby Bolen, Bath; Payton Bertke, Celina; Aly Escamilla, Defiance; Cadence Miller, Elida; Jasmine Reisinger, Kenton; Carmi Winegardner, Shalon McNeal, Shawnee; Carlee Young, Van Wert; Carlie Schroeder, Wapakoneta

Third Team: Abbie Dackin, Bath; Sydney Lehman, Celina; Grayce Jones, Defiance; McKenzie Miller, Elida; Brynn Butler, Kenton; Kenzi Cupp, Ottawa-Glandorf; Kayla Bishop, Shawnee; Emma Birt, St. Marys Memorial; Lorynn German, Van Wert; Taylor West, Wapakoneta

Honorable Mention: Esther Bolon, Bath; Celina, Gracie Chilcoat; Elivia Rosa, Defiance; Lacie Moening, Elida; Jill Bird, Kenton; Evey Bennett, Ottawa-Glandorf; Payton Modschiedlier, Shawnee; Renee Sweigart, St. Marys Memorial; Sydnee Savage, Van Wert; Tianna Thompson, Wapakoneta

WBL Player of the Year: Chander Clark, Bath; Kaylee Grant, Shawnee

WBL Coach of the Year: Brit Lauck, Bath