VW Health names 5 scholarship recipients

Staff and submitted information

Van Wert Health announced winners of the 2021 Medical and Health Care Scholarship, an award for high school seniors pursuing continuing education within health care professions. The field was extremely competitive this year with applications from 110 high-achieving students. The selected candidates are a group of ambitious and talented students who have demonstrated exceptional leadership skills, academic excellence, and a commitment to helping shape the future of health care.

2021 Van Wert Health scholarship recipients are (top row, from the left) Damon Wiltsie and Samantha Sellers; (bottom row) Lydia Miller, Nicole Knippen, and Rileigh Rahrig.

The 2021 recipients, who will each receive a $1,000 scholarship, which may be renewed for a total of four years, are:

Nicole Knippen, Ottoville High School

Lydia Miller, Parkway High School

Rileigh Rahrig, Jefferson High School

Samantha Sellers, Lincolnview High School

Damon Wiltsie, Jefferson High School

“The quality of the applications we received was amazing. The Van Wert Health scholarship program is an investment in our community — an investment in a healthier future,” said Jim Pope, president and CEO of Van Wert Health. “The program is part of a larger effort to address the nationwide shortage of healthcare workers. It really is a no-brainer for us to invest in this amazing group of scholars who wish to enter health care careers.”