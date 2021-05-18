Crestview Board hires new AD, coaches; hears grad info

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

Austin Fleming

CONVOY — A Van Wert man has been chosen as Crestview High School’s next Athletic Administrator.

Austin Fleming will take over for Matt Perkins, effective August 1. He was given a two-year contract during Monday night’s monthly meeting of the Crestview Local Board of Education.

Fleming, a 2011 graduate of Van Wert High School, currently serves as assistant director of admissions and assistant athletic director of athletic recruiting at Defiance College.

Also Monday, Crestview High School Principal Dave Bowen gave an update on graduation, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, May 29, in the high school gymnasium.

“Each graduate will be allowed to invite up to 14 guests,” Bowen explained. “We’ll have the graduates spaced on the floor and they’ll have masks, the same kind that say 2021.”

The board learned preschool through fifth grade summer school will begin on Monday, June 14, and operate Monday through Thursday for six weeks, and board members were told that about 180 students will participate in the summer food program, with food distribution days held on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf updated the board on House Bill 290, which deals with school funding and vouchers and is commonly referred to as the “Backpack Bill.”

“It’s worthy of a watchful eye because public funding in the State of Ohio is an area of concern,” Mollenkopf said. “We want to make sure every child has the opportunity, even public school students, are funded appropriately. Give us a seat at the table because if there’s going to be some sort of voucher system in place, then we need to be able to have our voice heard that the expectations for accountability are the same.”

Mollenkopf also said discussions will be held early next month on the district’s 2021-2022 education plan and she’s hoping for a return to normalcy. An update will be provided to the board at the June meeting.

The updated five-year financial forecast was approved by the board but Treasurer Ashley Whetsel cautioned that the biennial budget, including the Fair School Funding Plan is still before state lawmakers.

“We really don’t know what school funding is going to look like,” Whetsel said. “It’s (the financial forecast) is just a snapshot in time based on the information that we have and it’s ever-changing.”

The board took the first step toward placing a five-year permanent improvement renewal levy on the ballot and board members accepted four donations from Beta Delta Chapter Psi Iota Xi: $100 to the drama department; $150 to the preschool; $100 to the elementary library and $100 to the middle school/high school library.

The board heard a brief presentation on the seventh grade Renaissance Faire from Deanna Ray and students Chloe Nielsen, Dakota Thornell, Braxton Leeth, Ellie Ward and Liam Putman.

Board members agreed to approve the Washington D.C. tour proposal for the 2021-2022 school year along with athletic, band, chorus, Early Childhood Center, elementary, Latch Key program, high school and middle school handbooks for the 2021-2022 school year.

The board approved a number of supplemental coaching contracts, including Doug Etzler, boys’ basketball head coach; Mark Gregory, girls’ basketball head coach; Jeremy Best, head golf coach, assistant girls’ basketball coach; John Dowler, soccer; Tina LaTurner, cross country assistant; Tammy Gregory, head volleyball coach; Jake Sawmiller, head wrestling coach; Steven Rickard, boys’ basketball assistant; Greg Rickard, boys’ junior varsity basketball coach; Kyle Hammons, girls’ basketball junior varsity coach; Mitchell Rickard, golf assistant; Rebecca Greenwalt, soccer assistant; Kristy Bagley, volleyball assistant; Rachel Alvarez, junior varsity volleyball coach; Aaron LaTurner, wrestling assistant; Jacob Harmon, Jackson Hemmelgarn, Ben Schamp, junior varsity football; Colton Royer, Dylan Henry, and Levi Orsbon, freshman football; and Mackenzie Ray, football and basketball cheer coach.

Middle school coaching contracts were approved for Frank Minning, eighth grade boys’ basketball; Dan Miller, seventh grade boys’ basketball; Doug Etzler, cross country; Derick Dealey, Tom Riggenbach, Chris Roop, John Rosebrock, football; Emily Rollins, eighth grade girls’ basketball; Bill McCoy, seventh grade girls’ basketball; Bethany Balliet, eighth grade, Kirstin Hicks, seventh grade volleyball; Brandon Tobias, wrestling; and Halle Beougher, football and basketball cheer squad.

Ray Etzler and Derick Dealey were approved as volunteer middle school coaches, along with Meghan Lautzenheiser, girls’ high school basketball; Kory Lichtensteiger, high school football; Meagan Fokker, soccer; and Luke Feasel, middle school wrestling.

Board members approved other supplemental contracts for Jason Lozer, band; Danille Hancock, chorus, musical director; Jessie Arnold, Jeff Bagley, Doug Etzler, Steven Rickard, Zach Rosenbeck, Ben Schamp, sophomore class advisors; Nicole Kirkpatrick, Jason Lozer, Shelby Waters, Jim Wharton, junior class advisors; James Lautzenheiser, Washington, D.C., trip advisor; Ali Sawmiller, FCCLA advisor, Ali Sawmiller; Tessa Underwood, government trip advisor; Doug Grooms, musical assistant director; Deanna Ray, National Honor Society; Kristie McCormick, Ali Sawmiller, prom/class advisor co-coordinators; McCormick, public relations, yearbook advisor; Shelby Waters, high school Scholastic Bowl; Sandy Grooms, middle school Scholastic Bowl; Mimi Myers, Student Council advisor; and Jim Wharton, high school summer driver’s education.

The next meeting of the Crestview Local Board of Education will held at 6 p.m. Monday, June 21.