Habitat birdhouse project raises $3,000

Staff and submitted information

This spring, look for some new birdhouses in city parks. That’s because Habitat for Humanity of Van Wert County has teamed up with Vantage Career Center, the Van Wert Parks Department, and local businesses and organizations to raise funds for a new house — and houses for birds.

The Carpentry Class at Vantage Career Center built 15 birdhouses as a project for Habitat. Habitat then contacted the Parks Department, which agreed to put up the birdhouses in local parks. Habitat then contacted local businesses and organizations to purchase and decorate the birdhouses. Habitat was able to raise nearly $3,000 to go toward the construction of its next house.

The first decorated birdhouses, two of which were done by Wallace Plumbing, and the others by Tisha Fast State Farm, the Knights of Columbus, and Habitat for Humanity, are completed and ready to go up. Habitat photo

Businesses and others that supported Habitat’s efforts include Wallace Plumbing, Tisha Fast State Farm Insurance, Bee Gee Realty, Straley Realty, Lee’s Ace Hardware, Merkle Insurance, Deitemeyer Brothers Construction, Alexander & Bebout, Ohio Rubber, Knights of Columbus-Van Wert Council, James Nelson, and Haven of Hope of Van Wert County.

Since 1990, Habitat for Humanity of Van Wert County has been able to build 20 homes for partner families. Partner families are lower income families typically living in substandard housing. The partner family puts in sweat equity, working alongside Habitat volunteers to build a decent, affordable home. The partner family repays the cost of construction through a zero-interest mortgage with Habitat.

Unfortunately, over the years the cost of construction has risen from $30,000 to $90,000, and Habitat is in the process of trying to raise $90,000 to construct its next home. At this time, Habitat needs to raise nearly $70,000 to build the next home.

Those who would like to help Habitat for Humanity of Van Wert County build the next home can mail donations to Habitat for Humanity of Van Wert County, P.O. Box 1061, Van Wert, OH 45891. Those wanting to volunteer for the build, or who are interested in serving on the Habitat Board or one of its committees, can email Habitat at habitatvw@gmail.com.